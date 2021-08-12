Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

ABC gets ready for trip to Promised Land with Latino family drama

By Ruth Lawes
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS broadcast network ABC has commissioned a Latino family drama called Promised Land, with Fast & Furious actor John Ortiz set to star. Produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, Promised Land is a generation-spanning scripted series about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cuesta
Person
Christina Ochoa
Person
John Ortiz
Person
Cecilia Suárez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promised Land#Abc Signature#Family Drama#Television#Fast#Abc Signature#Disney Television Studios#Latinx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC Passes on ‘Epic’ Disney Drama From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators

Epic, the Disney-themed fairy tale anthology, is not moving forward at ABC. The Disney-owned broadcast network has opted to not pick up the drama pilot to series. Ordered to pilot in January under new network topper Craig Erwich, Epic would have marked a homecoming to ABC for Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The duo exec produced Epic alongside writer Brigitte Hales, who previously worked with Horowitz and Kitsis on Once Upon a Time and their short-lived Apple anthology Amazing Stories. Sources say the pilot didn’t come in strong despite execs being excited about the script. The pilot...
Family RelationshipsPost Register

Braun family ready for the big show

Missing out on a year of their big outdoor music festival and halting their own performances for months has the four Braun brothers and their extended family members doubly excited to be in Challis next week. "We're thrilled we're back in Challis," said Cody Braun, the eldest of the four...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Epic Fairytale Drama From OUAT Trio Not Moving Forward at ABC

Perhaps more people needed to wish upon a star…? TVLine has learned that ABC is not moving forward with Epic, the new fairytale drama co-created by Once Upon a Time bosses Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis and writer Brigitte Hales. Described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience,” the project received a pilot order back in January and had been under consideration for a midseason bow. Epic early on was said to be “set in the fairytale universe of Disney,” but whereas OUAT took well-known Disney heroes and villains such as Snow White, the Evil Queen and Rumplestiltskin and typically gave them a fun twist, TVLine heard that Epic would feature “all-new characters” and “new spins on the classic archetypes,” and was not set in the OUAT universe. The Epic cast featured Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland as Rose, a princess who’s about to marry her proverbial Prince Charming, “but her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts.” (English actor/singer/songwriter Toby Sebastian played Rose’s husband-to-be, Philippe, “the quintessential storybook prince.”) Additionally, Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice) had been cast as Luna, a princess who has become cynical after a broken heart, while Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City) played a mysterious character known as The Seer.  
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Promised Land

Latinx Family Drama ‘Promised Land’ Nabs ABC Series Order. ABC is headed to Promised Land. The Disney-owned broadcast network has handed out a series order for one of its two remaining drama pilots, the Latinx family drama Promised Land. The series…. Cannes: Video of Hollywood Environmentalists in Anti-Fracking Sting Operation...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Dennis Quaid To Star In Family Drama ‘The Hill’ From ‘Hoosiers’ & ‘Rudy’ Scribe Angelo Pizzo

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid has signed on to star in The Hill, a family drama penned by Angelo Pizzo (Rudy, Hoosiers) and the late Scott Marshall Smith (The Score, Men of Honor), who passed away in December. The film will tell the true story of Rickey Hill, a kid who overcame his physical disability to play professional baseball. Given the complexities Rickey faced in his relationship with his father, his is a story about more than just athletics. It’s also a story about family, and what one young man can do to follow his dream. Quaid will portray Rickey’s father, Pastor Hill, an...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Rebel: Canceled ABC Drama Fails to Find New Home

After a glimmer of hope that Rebel could return for a second season on Amazon's IMDB TV, we have some bad news. Krista Vernoff confirmed on social media that the show will not be picked up anywhere, meaning that it will stay one-and-done. “THANK YOU to the fans behind the...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Peacock gives straight-to-series order for Field of Dreams drama

NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a television drama adaptation of 1989 movie Field of Dreams. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is producing the series, with Michael Schur (Fremulon) writing and executive producing. Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “Through...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
CelebritiesPopculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Says She's 'Never Been More Bullied'

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline is opening up about the bullying she's facing down and the men trying to "shut [her] up." Cline, a city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, shared a throwback photo of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's 2016 Moto Stampede, saying she was happy to get a reminder of that time in her life during a difficult time in hers.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
New York City, NYPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Uchitel reveals Tiger Woods’ final message to her

Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her. Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy