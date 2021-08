Poland is bracing for more political upheaval as the country’s parliament today begins debate over a controversial foreign media ownership bill that critics say is aimed at disenfranchising TVN24, the last remaining source of independent broadcasting news in the country. There were widespread demonstrations in support of TVN24 on Tuesday night in Warsaw and 80 other towns and cities across Poland against the bill, ahead of the debates. The demonstrations were led by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups which see the latest measures as part of a crackdown by...