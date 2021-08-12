Cancel
State College, PA

State Theater to present Todd Snider

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE — Todd Snider will bring his talent to The State Theater on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. One morning near the end of August, Snider was relaxing with a visitor on the back porch of his house just outside Nashville, drinking coffee and shooting the breeze while his dog, Cowboy Jim, took a nap nearby. After awhile, Snider said to his guest, “I’ve got an album’s worth of songs, and I think the songs are telling me to make a folk record.”

