More children testing positive as schools open

As a third of the nation’s schoolchildren return to the classroom, debate continues on how best to protect them during an upswing of COVID-19 cases. In Florida, nearly 808,000 children and teens 12 years and older have completed or started the vaccine process that is providing protection with better than 90% effectiveness and reducing the severity of breakthrough cases. Yet nationally, 20% of parents say they “definitely will not” get their child vaccinated, according to a poll last week by the de Beaumont Foundation.