Education

More children testing positive as schools open

By Staff and wire reports
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

As a third of the nation’s schoolchildren return to the classroom, debate continues on how best to protect them during an upswing of COVID-19 cases. In Florida, nearly 808,000 children and teens 12 years and older have completed or started the vaccine process that is providing protection with better than 90% effectiveness and reducing the severity of breakthrough cases. Yet nationally, 20% of parents say they “definitely will not” get their child vaccinated, according to a poll last week by the de Beaumont Foundation.

Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati school nurses being called upon to help keep COVID-19 case counts low

CINCINNATI — COVID-19 forced nurses who work in schools throughout Greater Cincinnati to think far outside the box last year. "We've worked through H1N1. We did that. But this is a pandemic level," said Stacey Wills, nursing supervisor for the Cincinnati Health Department's School and Adolescent Health Program. "How are we going to be safe? And this is something we've never met. How are we going to do this safely?"
Kershaw County, SCabcnews4.com

113 students test positive in Kershaw County School District

More than 100 students in the Kershaw County School District have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 500 are in quarantine, according to the school district's dashboard. There are 19 positive staff members and nine more are quarantined. The number of positive students has risen from 87 to 113.
Henderson, NVKTNV

Two individuals at Foothill High School test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two individuals at Foothill High School in Henderson have tested positive for COVID-19. The following letter was sent home to parents:. This is Anthony Polzien, Assistant Principal at Foothill High School. Today we learned two individuals at our school tested positive for COVID-19. CCSD is prohibited by...
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

2 MPUSD students test COVID-19 positive on first day of school

MONTEREY, Calif. — Students returned to school Wednesday at Monterey high and already two of them tested positive for COVID-19. “Students may have been exposed outside of school in the community,” said PK Diffenbaugh, superintendent for the Monterey Peninsula Unified school district. The superintendent said a concerned parent called the...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Johnson City Schools will continue to track positive COVID-19 tests

As the school year begins, Johnson City Schools will continue to post the total number of students and faculty who test positive for COVID-19 on its online dashboard, but it will not track pending test results and the number of people in quarantine. Superintendent Steve Barnett said totals broken out...

