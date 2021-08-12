Census data is released today. Here's how Indiana Republicans will use it to redistrict.
The Census Bureau on Thursday will release the data states will use to draw Statehouse and congressional district maps, after delays driven by COVID-19. Indiana isn't gaining or losing any congressional seats, but state legislative leaders will still have to redraw the maps to ensure all political districts contain roughly the same number of people after population changes.
