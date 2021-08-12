Cancel
Greene County, MO

Officials: 82 Greene County COVID-19 Deaths Since July 1

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Missouri’s death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July . The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first...

