Officials: 82 Greene County COVID-19 Deaths Since July 1

A Clarence woman died in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Boone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1993 GMC 6000, driven by 53-year-old Monte D. Hayes of Moberly, was on Missouri 22, 840 feet west of Angell School Road (northwest of Centralia) at 4:10 p.m., when the left front tire ruptured and caused pieces of the vehicle to separate and strike a westbound 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 50-year-old Gregory M. Keene of Sturgeon. The GMC made an abrupt move to the left, traveling off the north side of the roadway. A westbound 2013 Nissan Maxima, driven by 24-year-old Rachael M. Hultz of Madison, made an attempt to avoid the GMC by steering to the left. Hayes attempted to regain control of the GMC and steer it to the right to avoid the Maxima. The front of the GMC struck the right side of the Maxima in the westbound lane. The GMC pushed the Maxima until both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.