EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has landed North American distribution rights to Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?, a documentary about the controversy surrounding the most expensive artwork ever sold. Antoine Vitkine directed the film about the Salvator Mundi, a portrait of Christ as “Savior of the world” that Leonardo da Vinci painted more than 500 years ago. For hundreds of years the painting’s whereabouts remained a mystery, but in 2005 the lost masterpiece suddenly resurfaced at an auction in New Orleans. Or so some art historians, speculators and other interested parties asserted. Savior for Sale documents the twists and turns of the...