Wine 101: Listener Episode

One sip of any Sassicaia wine, and you are sure to be left wanting more. The quality, aroma, and flavor of this wine almost inspire everyone to become wine enthusiasts. You can testify to its superior taste if you were at a wine tasting or dinner party and were fortunate to have a glass of this iconic Italian wine. Not so common in the winery is when the story behind the bottle is as interesting as the taste, but such is the case with these Sassicaia wines.