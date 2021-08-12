Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ameren Illinois approved for EV charging tariff

advantagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent announcements have many Americans thinking about a future with electric vehicles. President Biden recently announced a move to replace the government fleet with EVs and incentives to move the private sector in that direction as well. A spokesman from Ameren Illinois says an electric vehicle charging tariff was recently approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ameren Illinois#Americans#Evs#The Ev Rate Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Energy Industrytdworld.com

How Will the Grid Adjust to EV Charging?

This article is the first of a three-part series on how electric utilities are adjusting to the demand for EV charging stations. Electric vehicles (EVs) are on a path to provide a clean, sustainable, economically viable alternative to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Every day, new targets are being set by governments and car OEMs on the increased adoption of EVs. Globally, the total number of EVs on the ground is expected to grow to 50 million by 2025 (IEA, 2020), if we only consider stated policies. A recent announcement by the EU predicts 30 million EVs on the road by 2030. All these EVs require corresponding charging infrastructure to cater to charging requirements, leading to huge investments in EV charging infrastructure around the world. The global installed base of EV chargers is expected to increase many fold and reach 2.5 million publicly available charging outlets by 2025.
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing partnering with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed

MOUNT PLEASANT — The cofounder of the electric automaker partnering with Foxconn to possibly build vehicles in Racine County wants a Wisconsin law changed. In an interview with Forbes published this week, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said that a nearly century-old state law could stand in the way of his company and Foxconn deciding to construct vehicles in (and bring jobs to) Mount Pleasant.
York, NEYork News-Times

EV charging station fills gap between Lincoln and GI

YORK - Nebraska Public Power District has partnered with Good2Go Travel Center/Huddle House restaurant, owned by Lichti Brothers Oil Company, to develop the electric vehicle charging station now open at 5018 South Lincoln Avenue in York. A ribbon cutting at noon Friday formally celebrated York’s newest ChargePoint DC fast charger...
Carscommonwealthmagazine.org

Lessons from early days of EV charging

ELECTRIC VEHICLES are crucial to reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change. That’s why governors from coast to coast have announced that they will ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, and why automakers from GM to Ford to Nissan have announced countless new EVs coming to the market in the next five to 10 years.
JobsGreenBiz

How the EV charging build-out can create good jobs

A booming clean energy economy is a persistent bright spot in the pandemic economy, employing hundreds of thousands of Americans. Building the infrastructure network required to charge electric vehicles (EVs) at a scale needed to dramatically reduce both local and global warming pollution means even more clean energy careers. New...
CarsNBC Connecticut

Tesla Dominates EV Charging Infrastructure Across America: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Brian Sullivan shares a preview of his road trip across California in an electric vehicle, and how third party charging stations differ from Tesla's. Plus, the proposed infrastructure bill contains new crypto tax rules aimed at raising billions.
Tawas City, MIiosconews.com

Agreement allows for two more EV charging stations in Shoreline Park

TAWAS CITY – As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road continues to increase, the demand for charging stations has also grown. Along with addressing other items at their Aug. 2 meeting, the Tawas City Council voted unanimously to authorize a charging station license agreement with Coyne Oil (CO).
Collinsville, ILfoxillinois.com

Ameren Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center to restore power

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — NEWS RELEASE by Ameren Illinois. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 9:00 p.m. to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by a line of severe storms that impacted portions of its service territory this evening. For information on location of outages, visit outagemap.ameren.com. Ameren...
Lancaster, CAPosted by
TheStreet

City Of Lancaster CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System For Public Use

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Lancaster in California has ordered an EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems for public use. The system was funded in part by grants from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and was purchased off Californica Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.
arxiv.org

Multi-Objective Optimization of Electric Vehicle Charging Schedule with Time of Use Tariff

The increased uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) leads to increased demand for electricity, and sometime pressure to power grids. Uncoordinated charging of EVs may result in putting pressure on distribution networks, and often some form of optimisation is required in the charging process. Optimal coordinated charging is a multi-objective optimisation problem in nature, with objective functions such as minimum price charging and minimum disruptions to the grid. In this manuscript, we propose a general multi-objective EV charging/discharging schedule (MOEVCS) framework, where the time of use (TOU) tariff is designed according to the load request at each time stamp. To obtain the optimal scheduling scheme and balance the competing benefits from different stakeholders, such as EV owners, EV charging stations (EVCS), and the grid operator, we design three conflicting objective functions including EV owner cost, EVCS profit, and the network impact. Moreover, we create four application scenarios with different charging request distributions over the investigated periods. We use a constraint multi-objective evolutionary algorithm (MOEA) to solve the problem. Our results demonstrate the effectiveness of MOEVCS in making a balance between three conflicting objectives.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Strange bedfellows come together on EV charging

A new initiative from a diverse array of groups from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to the Edison Electric Institute and major automaker trade organizations is launching Wednesday. What to watch: Its goal is to mobilize private capital and forge public-private partnerships to rapidly accelerate the deployment of electric...
Carstheiet.org

Cart before the horse? (EV charging)

Am looking at replacing our 1999 diesel engined car ideally with an EV. Would obviously want to charge with a 7 kW unit so the question is would our existing Grey Series 7 II b cutout with an 80A fuse fitted be capable of 7 kW or only 3.6 kW.
Presidential ElectionWired

Biden Wants More EVs on Roads. What About Charging Stations?

Last week, President Biden gathered executives of the three biggest US automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (which makes Fiat-Chrysler vehicles)—at the White House. Biden got to gleefully drive an electric Jeep for the occasion. More important, the three companies jointly pledged that at least 40 percent, and as many as half, of vehicles they sell by the end of the decade would be zero-emission ones.
Carsinsideevs.com

Public EV Charging Bottleneck: Tesla Superchargers Point The Way

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Oregon Statebizjournals

$5M Oregon project will improve EV charging on West Coast Electric Highway

Work is expected to begin in October on a two-year, $5 million project to improve electric vehicle charging on major routes in Oregon. The project announced on Wednesday will make 44 existing “West Coast Electric Highway” charging stations — many along Interstate 5 and U.S. 101 — compatible for all EVs while expanding nearly a dozen stations and adding three new ones. Electric scooters and bikes will also be able to charge at new standard electric outlets.

Comments / 1

Community Policy