Currency market: GBP/AUD, EUR/AUD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, SNB

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD all week traded at deep oversold and trades currently at Richter scale oversold. Long-only strategy until at least middle 1.1800's as written. Then possibly shorts may work. No downside exists for EUR and shorts are impossible. Same story for AUD however AUD/USD yesterday and into this trade day stands...

CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD & NZD/USD Sentiment Deteriorates, USD Bulls Return – COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, COT Report –Analysis. China Growth Concerns Weigh on AUD & NZD Sentiment. AUD & NZD Sentiment Deteriorates, USD Bulls Return – COT Report. In the latest reporting week, CFTC data highlighted renewed buying in the USD albeit marginally so. As I had noted in last week’s report, speculative demand for the greenback was to be expected following strong NFP data and recent hawkish Fed commentary. That said, as we head towards the Jackson Hole Symposium I continue to favour USD upside, particularly with global growth concerns providing a cautious backdrop, in which safe-haven currencies tend to outperform.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: NZD/USD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week and is expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates. At the meeting in July, the RBNZ ended its Large Scale Asset Purchase program. As with inflation in many countries, the committee said they expected an increase in near-term CPI but expected it to be temporary (transitory?). The Q2 Employment Change was strong, matching the pre-pandemic Q1 2020 levels of 1%. In addition, despite government attempt to reduce prices in the housing market, prices continue to climb. The government has specifically asked the RBNZ to include housing prices when making their interest rate decision. New Zealand has done an excellent job at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, and recently said they would not reopen their borders until 2022. Not only are traders expecting a 0.25% hike in the OCR this week, but they are expecting a hawkish statement as well, with more hikes to come over the next year. Anything less than a 0.25% rate hike and a hawkish outcome could disappoint Kiwi traders.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Correction underway?

EURUSD entered into bearish territory a couple of months ago and after a strong run for the dollar, the pair finally found support around 1.17, where it bottomed at the end of March. The UoM consumer sentiment survey fell to its lowest in a decade on Friday which appeared to...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Bearish Turn in NZD/JPY?

It’s a pretty big week for the New Zealand dollar as we quickly approach the latest monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Will this make the latest turn lower in NZD/JPY turn into a swing downtrend and break the range?. Bearish Turn in NZD/JPY?. The New...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to move sideways below 1.1800

EUR/USD failed to build on Friday's gains on Monday. US Dollar Index is edging modestly higher at the start of the week. Focus shifts to high-tier data releases from eurozone and US. After posting strong gains on Friday, the EUR/USD pair started the new week in a calm manner and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD refreshes daily highs below 1.2590 on USD rebounds

USD/CAD consolidates gains on Tuesday in the Asain session. US Dollar Index stands tall above 92.60 on political tension in Afganistan and risk aversion amid delta variant spread. The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, mixed economic data. USD/CAD remains muted in the initial trading hour on Tuesday....
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1762; (P) 1.1782; (R1) 1.1795;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays mildly on the upside, as rebound from 1.1705 short term bottom would target 1.1907 resistance. Firm break there will suggest that fall from 1.2265, as well as consolidation pattern from 1.2348, have completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2265/2348 resistance zone. However, below 1.1705 will turn focus back to 1.1602/1703 key support zone again.
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bearish Below 0.7288

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7380. Set a buy stop at 0.7380 and a take-profit at 0.7450. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD price retreated slightly in early trading after the release of the relatively weak Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The pair fell to 0.7300, which was substantially lower than this month’s high of 0.7425.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Back-to-Back Pound Trades With EUR/GBP and GBP/CHF

Pound traders are in for a treat because we’re checkin’ out not one, but two GBP-related setups today. Support alert! GBP/CHF is having trouble making new lows below 1.2620, which is understandable since the level has been a major inflection point for the pair since late July. What makes the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

When is the Eurozone GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The second reading of the Eurozone second-quarter GDP figures is due later today at 0900 GMT. The consensus amongst traders expects the bloc’s economic growth rate to remain steady at 2.0% inter-quarter in Q2 2021 while on an annualized basis, is also expected to remain unchanged at 13.7%. How could...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF: SNB to become nervous on accelerations below 1.10 – SocGen

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is set to avoid franc strengthening as the central bank is expected to intervene if the EUR/CHF pair accelerates towards the 1.05 level, economists at Société Générale report. “EUR/CHF is now correlating with EUR/USD, which will be a very big headache for the SNB if...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1787; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1805 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1820. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bullish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1750.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls looking to the RBNZ to hike

NZD/USD traders are bracing for volatility this week around the RBNZ. NZD/USD is picking up some of the demand lost for the US dollar. NZD/USD has opened on Monday where it left off on Friday on an important week for kiwi traders in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Breakout Occurs

On Friday, the Eurozone single currency edged higher by 71 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Friday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to surge during the following trading...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Forecast

EUR/USD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 worked perfectly as we hit the target of 1.1790/1.1800 for a 70 pip profit on the week. USD/CAD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.2525/35 and bottomed exactly at the first target of 1.2500/1.2490. GBP/CAD remains quite erratic and random. No trend to...
Currenciesinvesting.com

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/USD has no clear trend or pattern to follow as we trade sideways for 3 weeks—up one day, down the next. in the sideways trend. On Friday we won back Thursday’s losses to confirm this pattern, holding a 3 week trend line support at 7325/15 to test minor resistance at 7360/70.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Canadian Dollar Is Trading Slightly Lower In The USD/CAD 1.254 Area

Failure to take out support levels in both EUR/USD and EUR/GBP triggered return action higher in thin Summer trading conditions. EUR/USD 1.1704/1.1695 support is the current stop to the August dollar rally after last Wednesday’s CPI print -” high, but in line with expectations -” couldn’t give the extra push in the back. Sterling at EUR/GBP 0.8470 no longer benefited from the Bank of England’s momentum early August when it delivered a fresh and more hawkish forward guidance. The currency pairs respectively closed at EUR/USD 1.1797 and at EUR/GBP 0.8504. Similar dynamics as in USD were at play in US yields. The August leap higher stranded on Wednesday followed by a rather steep drop on Friday as investors digested last week’s supply operation well. An unexpectedly weak University of Michigan consumer confidence (lowest since December 2011) added to the mood and moves in USD and US yields. Details showed that consumers are becoming more reluctant to spend as higher prices bite. US yields declined by 1.5 bps (2-yr) to 8.2 bps (10-yr) in a daily perspective. The German yield curve flattened slightly with daily changes ranging from +0.8 bps (2-yr) to -1.5 bps (30-yr).
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dropped to 1.5898 last week but recovered ahead of 55 day EMA (now at 1.5885). Initial bias remains neutral this week and further fall is in favor with 1.6035 minor resistance. On the downside, sustained break of 55 day EMA will argue that choppy corrective rebound from 1.5250 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.5614 structural support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.6035 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6182 high instead.
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY Chart Setups

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast – Talking Points. GBP/AUD looks for direction break from Falling Triangle. The Australian Dollar pivoted slightly lower against the US Dollar last week. AUD/USD failed to overtake a former support level that made up a Rising Wedge formation. The price behavior is rather normal, as post-wedge breakouts commonly return to retest the prior levels of resistance/support. The failure to overtake the pattern’s former support level likely bolstered bearish confidence for a move lower.

