Voneda L. Mansberger of Chambersburg
Voneda Louise “Vonnie” Mansberger, 77, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 4, 2021, at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born Aug. 28, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Preston L. Cook Sr. and Dorothy Thompson Cook. Vonnie was a 1961 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, and was employed for 35 years at the Scotland School for Veterans’ Children, retiring in 2003 as the Clothing Superintendent.www.shipnc.com
