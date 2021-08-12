Cancel
Today is: Baseball Fans Day

Cover picture for the articleToday we celebrate fans of America's pastime, baseball. Baseball evolved from a British game called rounders and is similar to the game of cricket. It was first documented in 1838, and in 1845, Alexander Joy Cartwright wrote rules for the New York Knickerbockers. The Cincinnati Red Stockings, formed in 1869, were the first professional baseball team. The National League was formed in 1876, and the American League was formed in 1903. The first World Series was held that same year.

NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
NFLESPN

The Honus Wagner T206 is the sports card GOAT, and it always will be

Nearly 100,000 people flooded onto the floor of the 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention in suburban Chicago, all jostling for space while peering into glass cases. Some were there to buy, shelling out anywhere from a couple of bucks to hundreds of thousands on cards. Others just wanted a glimpse of what they had only ever read about -- the most sought-after and controversial card ever made.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox-Yankees Field of Dreams remake captures baseball fans everywhere

The Field of Dreams game was delayed but not denied. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees met for the rescheduled event in MLB's first-ever game in Iowa on Thursday. Kevin Costner, who starred as Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa, as he led the players through the cornfield and onto the field. The pregame intro was a tribute to an iconic scene from the film.
MLBPosted by
The Hill

Baseball fan hurls racial slur at Marlins player during at-bat

A baseball fan hurled racial slurs toward a Black Miami Marlins player during his at-bat in their contest against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. During the ninth inning of the game at Coors Field in in Denver, a fan begins to hurl racial epitaphs toward Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, at his final at-bat.
MLBWQAD

Baseball fans flock to Dyersville for the Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For baseball fans the match up at the field of dreams between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is a dream come true. Father and son Joe and Jesse Cervantes won tickets through a lottery system. Jesse flew from Los Angeles for the game saying, “He called me up as soon as he got the call about the tickets and I said I guess im flying in from LA.”
BaseballESPN

$30,000 in beer? How cup snakes are bringing baseball fans back together

Above the garbage cans at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, signs communicated an unusual request: Don't throw away your beer cups! Bring them to Section 118. It was the evening of July 1, and the St. Paul Saints had set out to break a record. The Saints -- known for eye-catching promotions such as hosting the world's largest food fight in 2018, the world's largest Twister game in 2017 and the world's largest pillow fight in 2015 -- wanted to set the North American record for the longest beer cup snake after noticing the trend pop up in baseball stadiums across the country as pandemic restrictions loosened and fans returned to their seats.
Baseballohiodominicanpanthers.com

Baseball Announces Date for Alumni Day Celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Dominican baseball program announces it will host an Alumni Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25. Ohio Dominican invites former student-athletes to join the day of celebration at Panther Valley. Included in the day, each participant will receive breakfast, an ODU baseball shirt, and following the game, there will be a tailgate party available for players and families. The cost for the event is $25 and will benefit the program's Dugout Club.
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Local baseball fans ready at moment's notice for Field of Dreams Game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mark Simon would prefer not being called into action during the Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game. But, if it happens, Simon will be ready. The long-time Dyersville youth coach landed a spot on the tarp crew for tonight’s ground-breaking game. The crew includes roughly 30 local baseball enthusiasts under the direction of Ossian, Iowa, native Isaiah Lienau, who works full-time for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
MLBFreeport Journal Standard

Moeller’s Musings: Trades leave baseball fans in a state of bewilderment

Something happened a couple of Fridays ago that I won’t soon forget. This is my first chance to talk about it. I was in downtown Freeport when I ran into my ole buddy Cubs Fan. He seemed to be wandering aimlessly along, not watching where he was going. At first, I thought he might be engrossed in his cell phone, the way people are, but no, it wasn’t in his hand. Since I know he always has a cell phone, I decided he must be practicing concealed carry.
New York City, NYelitesportsny.com

Topps celebrates National Baseball Card Day this weekend

The hobby is hot, and Saturday marks a national day for collectors to celebrate. We recently highlighted the amazing production at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago. It was an amazing weekend celebrating the red-hot sports collectors industry with money flying as fans tried to grab cards of their favorite players — or invest in cards they believe will increase in value.
Bristol, CTPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Baseball Fans Dilemma: Little Leaguers in Bristol OR Big Leaguers On The “Field of Dreams”

For many baseball fans in our area tonight will present a real dilemma when it comes to what game to watch. A group of 12-year olds from Toms River East Little League will face the Pennsylvania state champions in the winner’s bracket final of the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. It’s an important game because the winner moves into Saturday’s championship game and is assured a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania which is hallowed grounds for kids across the country. Game time tonight is 7pm and it will be on ESPN.
Sportslincolnjournal.com

New perspective for Fan Day in 2021

HUNTINGTON — As fans lined the north concourse entrance for Fan Day festivities on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, cheerleaders greeted them at the gates prior to them getting to see players. In reality, though, it was the fans who were leading the cheers as they were welcomed back...

