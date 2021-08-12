Today is: Baseball Fans Day
Today we celebrate fans of America's pastime, baseball. Baseball evolved from a British game called rounders and is similar to the game of cricket. It was first documented in 1838, and in 1845, Alexander Joy Cartwright wrote rules for the New York Knickerbockers. The Cincinnati Red Stockings, formed in 1869, were the first professional baseball team. The National League was formed in 1876, and the American League was formed in 1903. The first World Series was held that same year.www.portclintonnewsherald.com
Comments / 0