Today is: Baseball Fans Day

Something happened a couple of Fridays ago that I won’t soon forget. This is my first chance to talk about it. I was in downtown Freeport when I ran into my ole buddy Cubs Fan. He seemed to be wandering aimlessly along, not watching where he was going. At first, I thought he might be engrossed in his cell phone, the way people are, but no, it wasn’t in his hand. Since I know he always has a cell phone, I decided he must be practicing concealed carry.