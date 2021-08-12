Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters

Can he still play with Neymar? Are Paris St Germain too attack-minded to win big trophies? And could he really end up sharing a flat with Sergio Ramos? Here are some of the talking points after Lionel Messi announced he was leaving Barcelona, with Paris St Germain reportedly his destination of choice. Neymar has reportedly been pushing hard for him to join PSG and is even willing to give up his squad number as a gesture to Messi.