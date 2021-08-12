Abbie Thomas giving herself a shot as a full-time singer-songwriter

In June, Abbie Thomas released her debut album. But if it weren’t for the pandemic, the songs might still be stuck inside a stack of notebooks. “The songs on (‘Who I Am’) ... were not written for anyone else to hear them,” she said, “and I think that’s why it turned out the way it did, because it’s not influenced by, ‘Oh my gosh, this would sound good on this playlist or that playlist.’ Literally, I wrote them for myself in my own house or apartment or wherever I was living at the time.”