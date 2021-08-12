Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Abbie Thomas giving herself a shot as a full-time singer-songwriter

By ANDY STEINKE HP Features Editor
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, Abbie Thomas released her debut album. But if it weren’t for the pandemic, the songs might still be stuck inside a stack of notebooks. “The songs on (‘Who I Am’) ... were not written for anyone else to hear them,” she said, “and I think that’s why it turned out the way it did, because it’s not influenced by, ‘Oh my gosh, this would sound good on this playlist or that playlist.’ Literally, I wrote them for myself in my own house or apartment or wherever I was living at the time.”

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singer Songwriter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musicboothbayregister.com

IRISH SINGER/SONGWRITER GABRIEL DONOHUE’S LAST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON AT OPI

International Singer/Songwriter, Gabriel Donohue has graciously agreed to one last performance at OPI before he heads to Nashville. His final performance is Sunday, August 8th from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Gabriel is a dynamic performer who mesmerizes his audience with his multitude of talent! He is one performer you won’t want to miss! Call 207-633-4200 or reserve your spot on Open Table. www.oceanpointinn.com.
Celebritieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MusicPosted by
Times Leader

Singer-songwriter Ayron Jones to perform at Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Up-and-coming blues singer-songwriter Ayron Jones will be coming to the F.M. Kirby Center as part of the venue’s Chandelier Concert Series. Jones, coming fresh off the release of his debut full-length record “Child of the State,” will be performing at the Kirby Center on Friday, Oct. 29. Jones...
Newville, PAshipnc.com

Singer-songwriter Frances Drost gives back to Friendship Hose Co.

A Newville area singer-songwriter is using her talents to raise funds for a community group that responded in her family’s hour of need 35 years ago. In 1986, when Frances Drost was 20, the barn on her family’s farm caught fire. Newville’s Friendship Hose Co. responded to the blaze. Now, Drost will donate part of her winnings from the Global Rising Song Contest, a crowdfunding songwriting competition, toward the company’s purchase of a new fire engine.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Hollie Col, the Sydney singer-songwriter making sunny pop

Hollie Col is the singer-songwriter brightening up our Spotify playlists, so we caught up with her to find out more about her sunny indie-pop sound. Since releasing her debut EP in 2018, Col has racked up over six million streams on Spotify and 10 million views on YouTube. An artist...
Musiccoolcleveland.com

Local Rock Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Tracy Marie Releases New Album

In the ’00s, northeast Ohio singer/guitarist/songwriter Tracy Marie was everywhere: playing driving rock & roll, playing gutsy blues, doing acoustic performances that accentuated her songs. And she’s written hundreds of them, showcasing them on six albums. She also founded Breastfest more than 20 years ago, an annual benefit where female-fronted acts raise money to help breast cancer patients.
MusicKTLA.com

Singer-songwriter Dez Money performs ‘Give Me All You Got’

Singer-songwriter and producer Dez Money joined us live to discuss what it was like growing up in the spotlight. Dez also shared a special performance of his new song “Give Me All You Got.”. Stay up to date with Dez by visiting his website or following him on Twitter and...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco on his 21st birthday

Madonna shared some rare photos of her son Rocco over the years in celebration of his 21st birthday. The music legend sent birthday wishes to Rocco on Wednesday with a series of 10 photos on Instagram, including one of her holding him as a small child. "Happy Birthday Rocco!! We...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."

Comments / 0

Community Policy