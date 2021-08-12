Cancel
ASIA RICE-High shipping costs, weak baht drag Thai rates to over 2-year low

 4 days ago

* Vietnam rice exports down 12.7% so far this year. * Bangladesh likely to reduce duty on rice imports. * Indian farmers planted rice on 31 mln hectares as of Aug 6. Aug 12 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand slid to their lowest in more than two years this week due to a weak baht and high shipping costs, while sluggish demand kept India rates near 4-1/2 year lows for a second straight week.

