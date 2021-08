It’s unclear quite how much redemption a freshly-minted Olympic champion really needs, but Primoz Roglič arrives at this Vuelta a España in a familiar position. On his debut two years ago, he came to Spain with a point to prove after frittering away a seemingly winning hand at the Giro d’Italia. Last autumn, the race offered a salve to the wounds that Roglič incurred by losing the Tour de France in the most traumatic of circumstances to Tadej Pogacar at La Planche des Belles Filles.