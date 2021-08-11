LEGAL ADS - AUGUST 11, 2021 EDITION
NOTICE is hereby given that MOUNTAINEER GAS COMPANY, a public utility, has filed with the PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WEST VIRGINIA, an application containing increased rates, tolls and charges for furnishing natural gas service to approximately 220,000 customers at various locations in the Counties of Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming.
