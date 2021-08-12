Liam Sharp Takes Over Batman/Catwoman Art For Three Issues

It does feel like something went down. Batman/Catwoman was a twelve-issue series that existed because writer Tom King was fired off Batman, and it enabled him to finish the storyline he had planned. Tom King then specifically delayed the Batman/Catwoman series so that his Heroes In Crisis artist Clay Mann could draw all twelve issues and the series was further delayed. The Batman/Catwoman special that divided the two halves of the series saw its artist John Paul Leon, tragically die during production. Then subsequent issues of the series were delayed, and now Clay Mann has been dropped from the next three issues, with Liam Sharp drafted in to draw Batman/Catwoman #7, #8, and #9. Sharp himself is busy, he recently drew the still-going Batman: Reptilian series with Garth Ennis. And as this is a creative change announced after this last Sunday's FOC, DC Comics will make Batman/Catwoman #7 returnable to comic book stores. Batman/Catwoman #7 will now see publication on the 7th of September.