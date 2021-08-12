Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Liam Sharp Takes Over Batman/Catwoman Art For Three Issues

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt does feel like something went down. Batman/Catwoman was a twelve-issue series that existed because writer Tom King was fired off Batman, and it enabled him to finish the storyline he had planned. Tom King then specifically delayed the Batman/Catwoman series so that his Heroes In Crisis artist Clay Mann could draw all twelve issues and the series was further delayed. The Batman/Catwoman special that divided the two halves of the series saw its artist John Paul Leon, tragically die during production. Then subsequent issues of the series were delayed, and now Clay Mann has been dropped from the next three issues, with Liam Sharp drafted in to draw Batman/Catwoman #7, #8, and #9. Sharp himself is busy, he recently drew the still-going Batman: Reptilian series with Garth Ennis. And as this is a creative change announced after this last Sunday's FOC, DC Comics will make Batman/Catwoman #7 returnable to comic book stores. Batman/Catwoman #7 will now see publication on the 7th of September.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Ennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Paul#The Batman Catwoman#Reptilian#Foc Dc Comics#Gotham Pd#Cvr C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
TV SeriesPolygon

Titans season 3 has too much Batman for a show with no Batman

It’s telling that the HBO Max series Titans kicks off its third season with a truncated version of one of the most notorious Batman stories ever told. The premiere episode, “Barbara Gordon,” begins with a hilariously brief version of A Death in the Family, Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo’s comic featuring the Joker’s murder of Jason Todd, the second Robin. In the Titans episode, Bruce Wayne is on a flight and unable to help Jason, who goes after the Joker alone, in spite of Bruce’s warnings. And he gets bludgeoned to death by the Joker, who is shown from so far away that it might as well be any random crook with a crowbar. Jason (Curran Walters) goes out like a chump.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Flintstones To Catwoman – DC Omnibus and Big Book Collections

Thanks to a combination of PRH and Amazon, a little look at some other big books coming through from DC Comics in 2022, whether an Omnibus Question of a Deluxe Flintstones… worth budgeting for now?. Comics legends Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan reinvent DC's faceless detective in this massive hardcover...
MoviesComicBook

The Batman: Robert Pattinson Creates Three Distinct People, Throwback To Detective Comics According To Jeffrey Wright (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Wright is keeping himself quite busy these days. The Westworld star who was involved in one of the most mind-blowing reveals of the show's debut season is gearing up for the release of Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ where he voices The Watcher before looking ahead to next year where he is an integral part of a new DC movie franchise. Wright steps into The Batman as Commissioner Gordon, starring under the direction of Matt Reeves alongside Robert Pattinson's titular Caped Crusader. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Wright opened up about working on the DC Comics movie, sharing some insight about the new Batman film.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Batman: The Audio Adventures Sets Wright as Batman, Dawson as Catwoman

Over the two years, HBO Max's podcast line-up has grown from four to over 25 unique series. Now, the streaming service is teaming up with Audacy for a deep dive into scripted audio originals as well as brand podcasts (HBO Max Movie Club), look-back podcasts that tap into the company's full range of original and licensed series/films, and more. Why is this is a big deal for DC Comics and Batman fans? Michael Gluckstadt and Becky Rho, Co-Directors of the HBO Max Podcast Program, announced on Wednesday that the deal will include the HBO Max-exclusive Batman: The Audio Adventures.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #34

The Magistrate comes to Gotham, and Alleytown stands as the last place in the city untouched by their totalitarian forces. But being the last bastion of freedom in a police state makes Selina’s kingdom most inviting for Gotham’s rogues! Surrounded on all sides by law enforcement gone bad, and facing a potential invasion by the city’s villains, Catwoman finds herself fearing that her quest to keep Alleytown safe could instead lead to its demise…but all is not lost, as Batman arrives in Alleytown, breaking his and Selina’s vow to give one another a one-year break.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Batman Takes Up His Sword in DC’s Dark Knights of Steel

Batman Takes Up His Sword in DC’s Dark Knights of Steel. Did you ever watch Game of Thrones and think, “Yeah, dragons are cool and all…but what this really needs is more Batman!”? If the answer’s yes, DC has a big surprise coming your way in the near future. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, writer Tom Taylor detailed his plans for Dark Knights of Steel. The new 12-issue limited series pairs Taylor with artist Yasmine Putri and re-imagines Batman (along with several other DC heroes) in the context of a medieval setting.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Titans' Jason Todd Confronts His Batman Issues in Season 3

Titans is very much the DC Entertainment television wunderkind. It startled audiences with its first line of dialogue – a coarsely phrased admonishment of the Batman. But for those who accepted its rebel spirit, it assembled a Titans team of misfits and emotionally damaged people. There were no easy answers across the first two seasons, of course, and additional traumas pitted people against one another. And no one seemed more damaged by those events than Jason Todd (Curran Walters).
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman/Catwoman #6

DC Comics has released the official preview for Batman/Catwoman #6 ahead of its release this coming Tuesday; check it out here…. As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman’s actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this feline’s ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Mann’s final word on the Bat/Cat romance!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

As James Tynion IV Leaves Batman, Batman Leaves Gotham

DC Comics November 2021 solicitations mark James Tynion IV's last issues of Batman from DC Comics (though he will stick on The Joker for a bit longer). And as the new upcoming event The Shadows Of The Bat comes after Fear State's End, so Batman is leaving Gotham. The credo goes that every Bat-writer should create a birth and a death for their version of the character. James Tynion IV has specified the importance of Gotham and how the city is changing in his run, Batman leaving Gotham may serve a similar function. Here are a few solicited plot points of note, cut and shunted around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy