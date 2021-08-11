Cancel
Dell Rapids, SD

Abrahamson’s Two Home Runs Lift Dell Rapids Over Wynot

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting down 4-0 in the first, Dell Rapids Mudcats catcher Mark Abrahamson hit a three-run home run in the first, and a solo shot in the fourth. This gave the spark to the rest of the team, as they piled on nine more runs in the 13-5 victory over Wynot in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament. Daulton Lehnan picked up a win on the mound, throwing eight innings, allowing three earned runs, and struck out 11. This second round win puts another Cornbelt team in the quarterfinals and they will play Larchwood on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

