The Brave New World of Booking Direct

While 2020 was a year for the record books for all the wrong reasons, there were a few noteworthy changes for hoteliers stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. For the first time in decades, hoteliers' direct channel was the most frequently booked channel. According to Amadeus’ Demand360® data, direct bookings made up around 51% of all hotel bookings in June 2020, far more than is typical and driven predominantly by leisure travelers. In comparison, looking at historical data from 2019, direct bookings only accounted for 43% of worldwide bookings.