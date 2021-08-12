Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Brave New World of Booking Direct

By Grace Azcarate
hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver much of the last decade, OTAs (online travel agencies) have become the most common way that people book hotels. These companies streamlined the booking process and added convenient features (such as easy price comparison) at a time when most hotels lacked an effective digital presence. As the OTAs’ share of bookings grew, they were able to charge higher commissions, meaning less revenue for the hotels themselves. In response, many hoteliers took a stance to win business back and reclaim direct bookings.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Advertising#Travel Agencies#Hotels#Ota#Rfm#Crm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
Retailmartechseries.com

How Marketers Embrace a Brave New World of Omnichannel

In the past year, the retail industry has been one of many disrupted business sectors. Retailers have had to pivot their strategies to meet consumers’ changing behaviors and the omnichannel demands of customers in an increasingly digital economy. With a growing emphasis on data-driven decisions, developing and deploying analytics solutions...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Supporting Channel Mix Equity Through Direct Bookings

While 2020 was a year for the record books for all the wrong reasons, there were a few noteworthy changes for hoteliers stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. For the first time in decades, hoteliers' direct channel was the most frequently booked channel. According to Amadeus’ Demand360® data, direct bookings made up around 51% of all hotel bookings in June 2020, far more than is typical and driven predominantly by leisure travelers. In comparison, looking at historical data from 2019, direct bookings only accounted for 43% of worldwide bookings.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Introducing a Decentralized Identity for Hospitality & Travel

Presentation by Nick Price on Self-Sovereign Identity and Decentralized Digital IDs, and the capabilities of these technologies to revolutionize technology in hospitality and travel. Recorded August 11, 2021. The Digital Identity Foundation and Hospitality & Travel Special Interest Group (SIG) A Hospitality & Travel Special Interest Group (SIG) has been...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Travel Back on Agenda as Hoteliers in the Med See Bookings Rocket

More than 60% of small and independent hoteliers in the Mediterranean say bookings are rising faster than at any time in the last 12 months. The second quarterly report of 2021 from the Boutique Hotel Barometer of independent hoteliers revealed owners in Greece and Spain recovered the quickest between April-June, with about 80% of hoteliers seeing higher booking levels above the previous year.
Relationship Advicehospitalitynet.org

All about Hotel Digital Concierges: What to Look for - and Avoid

We have seen different kinds of technology make its way into our hotels and casinos. According to the market research firm, MarketsandMarkets, by 2021, the smart hospitality market will be a US$18.1 billion market, up from $5.7 billion in 2016. While some technology solutions still seem futuristic such as smart rooms and VR tours, others such as hotel digital concierges are a reality.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Breakfree Wirrina Cove Opens

Accor and New Terry Developments today opened an 87-room BreakFree Wirrina Cove resort, nestled in the heart of beautiful Wirrina Cove, South Australia. The resort is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient resort accommodation in South Australia's spectacular Gulf St Vincent.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Q&A: The potential of decentralized Digital ID in travel

Nick Price has spent much of his career designing and implementing technology solutions and strategies for hotels. He was CEO and CTO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for 12 years and then founded NetSys Technology, focused on digital enablement of hospitality brands. Since February he has also been the informal...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

"Travel will Resume with a Vengeance," says Ben Thomas from Penta Hotels

As the appetite for revenge travel rapidly increases on a global scale and consumers grow more demanding for the experiences they have been denied since the start of the pandemic, it’s vital that hotels have the necessary skills and digital strategies in place to capture the demand. As Hoteliers shift...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Trends in a Post-COVID-19 World

Across the hotel industry, the common trend that has emerged is that clients seek to minimize their contact with other guests. From Swiss ski resorts to luxury villas in the Maldives, guests have flocked towards these locations to limit their contact with others. It is not hard to see the logic here: the less human interaction, the lower the risk of getting the virus.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Growing Search Volume, Longer Search Windows Point to Return of Traveler Optimism

With nearly three-quarters of consumers saying they’re planning a trip in the next 12 months, new search data corroborates that more travelers are optimistic about the return of travel. According to Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 Travel Recovery Trend Report, which combines the online travel giant’s first-party data and custom research,...
Internetinvesting.com

The metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg’s Brave New World

If Facebook happened to be a human being, where would he/she/they currently be? Most likely in prison… for a very long time. The company’s transgressions are too numerous to list. But Facebook is not human; it’s a company, and a very profitable one, at that. In fact, it’s now one of the most profitable companies in the world. Facebook’s market capitalization has recently surpassed the $1 trillion mark.
Economysportswar.com

I might check aggregators for pricing but always book direct....

If a rental car company has one car for two customers, one who booked through a third party and one who booked direct, I like my chances being the direct guy. helps to stick with one company and build up status too. Found that out many years ago when I used to jump from airline to airline and realized i was at the bottom of their standby list.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Holiday Inn Goa Candolim Welcomes Clients

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Goa Candolim. Located in one of the most buzzing streets of North Goa, the hotel is just a few meters away from the pristine beaches, forts and other tourist attractions, creating a perfect setting for leisure and business stays.
TravelWLFI.com

Hyatt is betting on luxury travel with $2.7 billion resorts deal

Hyatt is expanding its reach in luxury resorts, betting that pent-up demand following the pandemic will boost demand for upmarket leisure travel. The US hotel group said in a statement Sunday that it has agreed to buy luxury resorts operator Apple Leisure Group from private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion.
Home & Gardenhospitalitynet.org

DAVE Red Athens Is Now Open

Urban hotel collection Brown Hotels, has today announced the official launch of its first propertie in Athens, Greece, marking the third international location for the Tel Aviv-born hotel group. Expanding into the Greek capital, Brown Hotels has opened unique hotel in the heart of Athens, ushering in a new wave of hospitality to the increasingly popular destination.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Summer, Reinvented: Sensational Experiences by Beaverbrook

On August 2, 2020, the U.K. re-opened to vaccinated travelers from the United States, and now Beaverbrook welcomes back guests in style, debuting an array of irresistible new guest experiences that celebrate the best things in life, including the sensational Surrey Hills. Sitting proudly amid 470 emerald acres of meadows, woodland and gardens, Beaverbrook offers unique access to picture-postcard landscapes and hosts delightful discoveries for guests. A best-of-British summer is guaranteed, thanks to innovative balloon dining, vineyard tours,
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City Is Now Open

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has further expanded its Staybridge Suites footprint in the region with the opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, on 1 August 2021. Renowned globally since 1997, Staybridge Suites is IHG's upper-upscale extended stay hotel brand that offers an elevated, residential-style hotel designed for multi-night business and leisure travellers looking to break from the travel norm while on the road, be it for days or even months at a time.
EconomyTravelPulse

Hyatt To Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Doubling Global Resorts Footprint

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire leading North American resort-management, travel and hospitality group Apple Leisure Group (ALG) for a cash amount of $2.7 billion. The purchase from affiliates of capital market company KKR and private equity company KSL Capital Partners, LLC,...
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

New direct flight from NYC to Dubrovnik debuts

If you want to see something really unusual, go to Dubrovnik, Croatia, where a solitary ship is floating within spitting distance of the city’s wonderfully well-persevered late medieval Old Town. That the ship is a 533-foot private megayacht, the property of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, or that it boasts a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy