Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 06:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Eaton; Ingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON, NORTHEASTERN EATON AND NORTHWESTERN INGHAM COUNTIES At 543 AM EDT, Flooding continues in warned area; Multiple vehicles stuck in standing water in flooded roadways. West bound M-43 is closed between Coolidge road and US-127 due to water over roadway. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lansing, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Edgemont Park, DeWitt, Dimondale, Waverly, Holt, Bath, Okemos and Haslett.