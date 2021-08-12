Culver Town Council to Gather More Information on Water Meter Reading System

The Culver Town Council members delayed a decision Tuesday night to purchase a new water meter reading system until more information is collected. Representatives of AMI Solutions/EJP presented information to the Culver Town Council members during their last meeting in July where the company could install a new antenna, box and computer software to improve meter reading and reporting systems for the town. By doing this upgrade, the employees at the water department would save two days of driving around town to collect meter readings as the bills could be generated at the Culver Town Hall in a matter of minutes and keep those records for a longer period of time in case a customer history needs to be reviewed.