KINGSPORT - Charles “David” Cairns, 80, formerly of Ligonier, PA, died July 1st in his home of Kingsport, TN. He retired from Bechtel Corp. in 2004 where he worked as a global procurement officer for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Furner and Florence Mae Cairns of Ligonier, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Huong Thi Cairns, his sister Emma-Jane Cairns and his four sons and daughter in laws: Franklin and Sherri, Richard and Angela, Robert and LeAnne and Russell and Crystal. He had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.