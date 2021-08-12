Cancel
Road Rage Arrest produces Guns, Ammo, Cocaine

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On July 24, 2021, the Police Department received a call from the victim regarding a road rage incident along Los Osos Valley Road which ended at the intersection of Madonna Road. The victim reported a blue Audi hatchback had been driving aggressively and cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him. The victim was able to provide a license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

