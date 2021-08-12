Cancel
Stanton, CA

Two Suspects Arrested for Fatal Shooting Incident Outside Stanton Nightclub

By Reagan Ta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting death in Stanton this past June. A “confrontation between the suspect and victim in the parking lot” of the Mexico De Noche nightclub at around 2:30am on June 5th led to the shooting death of 28-year-old David Hernandez. When police arrived at the location, however, the victim and suspects were nowhere to be seen.

