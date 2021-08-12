Mike Younger’s New Album Is a Triumph, Two Decades in the Making

“It just put me on this trajectory of having left behind a pound of flesh in Memphis for the last 20 years,” says Nashville singer and songwriter Mike Younger, speaking about his new album Burning the Bigtop Down. He’s not exaggerating: The making of Burning the Bigtop Down is the kind of music-business tale that might dissuade less hardy performers from ever picking up a guitar. It may have discouraged Younger, but it didn’t deter him — he’s released several albums in the intervening years. The story of this record’s protracted genesis includes elements of the eternal Nashville-versus-Memphis dichotomy, but it’s also a reminder that artists can triumph over adversity.