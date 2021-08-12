Cancel
Ridgefield Board of Ed gets update of draft reopening plan

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

The Ridgefield Board of Education is awaiting further guidance from the state, but an updated Safe Return Plan has been presented. The plan is subject to change based on COVID-19 cases. The draft plan calls for students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings and on the bus. Field trips will be permitted this year, but that could change. There will be synchronous instruction for elementary school students across the district, provided by three subs, in the event of an individual or class quarantine to ensure continuity of learning.

