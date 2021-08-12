Democratic primary to be held in Redding, not in Danbury

There will not be a primary in Danbury for the Democratic line in the Mayoral race. Councilman John Esposito tried to collect the required 710 signatures, but was not able to meet yesterday's deadline. Political newcomer Sedeaka Lawrence also did not turn in primary petition signatures to the Registrar of Voters in time. The Town Committee endorsed Councilman Roberto Alves as their nominee for November. He will face Republican Dean Esposito, the Mayor's current Chief of Staff.