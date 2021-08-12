Cancel
Morning Briefing: School boards devolves into shouting match over masks; Grandmother charged after child beaten; Hurts in spotlight as Eagles open preseason

Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. It's going to be a good day to stay inside as much as possible today. There are excessive heat warnings all over the region as we may hit a record high of 100 degrees. NEWS. The temperature...

CBS Philly

Eagles Fans Required To Wear Masks Indoors At Thursday’s Preseason Opener Vs. Steelers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles play their first preseason game Thursday against the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. In the wake of Philadelphia’s new indoor mask mandate, the team’s front office says fans will be required to wear a mask when they are indoors at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/3kVyQKAby8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 11, 2021 Fans in the outside seats will not be required to mask up. The organization also says fans should bring their own masks. Those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times. Meanwhile, the Phillies are also requiring masks in all indoor areas, beginning Thursday for a 1:05 p.m. start vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. Masks must be worn in the Diamond Club, restrooms, elevators and team stores. Philadelphia officials announced a new mask mandate Wednesday that will take effect at midnight Thursday. Face coverings must be worn inside unless the business requires proof of vaccination.

