Politicians must love their jobs

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust what is the allure of politics that is so powerful to so many people? It seems once someone becomes a politician, all they want to do is remain one. Just look how long they stay in office. Ron Kind is stepping down as Wisconsin’s third district congressman, but only after 13 terms in Washington. And along the way he flirted with runs for higher office. Kind is easily the most senior serving member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, but he is far from the longest serving member of Congress. 26 years is a long time, but John Dingell served 59 years in the House of Representatives before retiring. Robert Byrd served 57 years, Carl Hayden 56 years. Iowa’s Chuck Grassley has served 40 years, and he is running again! Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson vowed to only serve two terms in the U.S. Senate, but can’t seem to resist the idea of a third. Just what is it that keeps people from getting a new job in something other than politics? There are plenty of jobs out there. Just ask any business owner. Instead, as soon as a politician wins an election, they spend most of their time campaigning for the next one. Perhaps they love their jobs so much because they truly feel a calling to serve. That they have ideas than can make things better for others. Or maybe it is something else that keeps them clinging to a career in politics.

