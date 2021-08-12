Cancel
Public Health

Commentary: Why vaccination hesitancy runs deep among the religious — and what we can do to reach them

By J.M. Opal, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchi!” Rep. Lauren Boebert yelled at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference. “You leave us the hell alone!” Boebert, R-Colo., has described her election to Congress as “a sign and a wonder, just like God promised.”. She’s a moderate in some...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Health
Society
Public Health
Vaccines
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Religionlareviewofbooks.org

How the Pandemic Radicalized Evangelicals

SINCE THE start of the COVID-19 pandemic, evangelical Christians have been among the most polarizing voices in a divided nation struggling to respond to a grave public health emergency. From the moment authorities began addressing the crisis last year, evangelicals have protested government-ordered lockdowns, resisted measures such as mask-wearing, defied restrictions on indoor worship services, and fought public health officials all the way to the Supreme Court.
Kidswashingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Yes, You Have the Right Not to Be Vaccinated, But What Rights Do Children Have?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and trepidation among Americans as the highly contagious delta variant forces the nation to change courses once again. While the various vaccines have been instrumental in reducing infections and deaths, the new variant, particularly among those who remain unvaccinated, has been sweeping across the country. Once again, we’re struggling with the unknown with many Americans on opposite sides of the fence on what to do to keep people safe.
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Among the vaccine hesitant, lethal lunacy as Covid spreads

WASHINGTON — The text, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine,” from a dying fiance and father, captures the delta moment in America. The courage of the man’s fiancee in sharing their story, hoping that other Covid-19 vaccine holdouts would learn from it, is deeply admirable. The messages on social media blaming her family for its own tragedy are typical of depersonalized Internet viciousness.{/div}{div class=”ng-binding”}But they should also lead to some reflection. Many people, I suspect, felt a tinge of vindication when the pandemic turned hard against portions of the country where vaccine skepticism has been, for many, an ideological commitment, a cultural assumption or a result of distrusting science. This reaction, for the most part, has not been against individuals or families but against the aggregate. Yet the aggregate, of course, is the sum of dying individuals and suffering families. And at least one of those families now has five children without a father.
Public Healthksut.org

Part-Two of State and Local Pediatricians On Covid and Children; What’s Causing Vaccine Hesitancy Among Families

Vaccine conspiracy theories have increased in recent months around the available COVID-19 vaccinations. In part-two of reporter Sarah Flower's interview with pediatricians across the state, they discuss these myths and the hesitancy that’s preventing families from getting their children vaccinated. Interview Transcription:. Sarah Flower 00:00. I'm Sarah Flower with KSUT...
PharmaceuticalsAugusta Free Press

Vaccine hesitancy on the rise among unvaccinated Virginians

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A new statewide vaccine poll conducted for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management finds the number of unvaccinated individuals willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has declined. Among those surveyed in the July poll who have not yet been vaccinated, 27 percent...
Los Angeles County, CAdailybruin.com

Op-ed: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is a product of structural racism

Nearly three months into a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color, millions took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd by police. Unfortunately, police violence in the Black community is not novel. The origins of the U.S. police can be traced back to the early 1700s with the emergence of slave patrols, coalitions of armed white men that captured runaway slaves, often using excessive force. Fast forward to the latter half of the 19th century, and Jim Crow laws further enabled police to violently oppress Black people.
Florida, NYPost-Star

COMMENTARY: What we must do is keep trying

It all kind of piled up this week. COVID hospitalizations and deaths are up. We’re still trying to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, even as intensive care units fill beyond capacity. As the delta variant attacks our children, Florida’s governor threatens the withhold the wages of educators who want to protect the lives of young people in their charge.

