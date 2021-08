Tropical Storm Force Winds between 40-50 mph, especially in gusts, are becoming increasingly likely in Okaloosa Co, FL, and possible further north into Covington Co, AL. Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding is possible in Okaloosa Co, FL, Covington Co, AL, and Crenshaw Co, AL, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts possible along the coast near Destin.