As the eyes of the world are focused on the Tokyo Olympics, Smith College economics professor Andrew Zimbalist is watching with special interest. A renowned sports economist who also writes extensively about Latin America, Zimbalist is, according to The New York Times, one of the nation’s leading scholars on the business of the Olympics. The author of three books about the global games, and a leading figure in the movement that brought a halt to Boston’s 2024 Olympic bid, Zimbalist has been interviewed by scores of media outlets all over the world about the Tokyo games—and about the future of this global sporting event. His main message: Reform is needed. And the cost of hosting the Olympics generally exceeds the rewards.