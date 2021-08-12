Weed removal work begins on Nemasket River

After three years of planning and obtaining permits by the Middleborough-Lakeville Herring Fishery Commission, and funding from Middleborough, Lakeville and the City of New Bedford, an EcoHarvester was contracted through C&D Underwater Maintenance from Connecticut and put to work last week on a portion of the Nemasket River in Middleboro, according to a report from Fish Warden and longtime member of the Herring Fishery Commission David Cavanaugh.