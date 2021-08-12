Cancel
China's Li Auto shares make weak HK debut, says considering mainland listing

By Scott Murdoch, Yilei Sun
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 12): Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto made a weak debut in Hong Kong on Thursday as its shares traded flat, while the company also flagged it could consider a mainland listing. The company raised $1.52 billion by pricing its stock at HK$118 each in its dual primary listing...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
Coronavirushawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Hong Kong Losing Population

As authorities in Hong Kong crack down on political dissent, more people are leaving. After 15 years of growth, the population of the city has fallen for the third consecutive six-month period — and the pace of departures is picking up. According to figures released by the government late last...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Tesla boosts China public relations, legal teams after setbacks

(Aug 17): Tesla Inc is looking to expand its public relations and legal teams in China after a run of bad publicity and tighter regulatory scrutiny. The electric-vehicle pioneer is seeking to fill external affairs positions, whose responsibilities include government relations, in several cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing, according to a post on its official WeChat site. The company is also hiring more public relations managers in Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Xi’an and Shenyang.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

BENGALURU (Aug 17): Most Asian currencies softened on Tuesday, with South Korea's won slipping to a nearly one-year low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth prospects. China, the region's largest trading partner, logged a sharp slowdown in its July retail...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, currencies soften on weak China data, virus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment. Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan lower. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment, traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week for clues on the timing of Fed tapering. The annual conference of central bankers could "have a greater impact on global financial markets", said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it's the calm before the storm," Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic Securities, said Fed's recent guidance on market expectation could avoid "taper tantrum" this time. "Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since the pandemic have supported China's FX reserves and adequate preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan," Ming said in a note. Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment. "We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note. In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.75% Spot change since 2005 27.73% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6629 -2.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
harrisondaily.com

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Economymoneyweek.com

Regulatory crackdowns drive investors to China’s chipmakers

It has been a volatile few months for Chinese markets. Beijing has cracked down on a host of different industries providing one regulatory shock after another for investors. But while many companies, such as fintech and tech companies, have been hit hard by regulatory intervention, other companies, such as semiconductor companies, have thrived.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Shares wobble as China crackdown, Covid-19 weigh

LONDON/HONG KONG (Aug 17): Global shares stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by concerns over China's regulations for its once-freewheeling internet sector and a worldwide spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Delta variant. US Treasury and German bond yields fell to the lowest in over a week ahead of the release...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Why Cathie Wood took her ARKK ETF’s China stock exposure to zero

NEW YORK (Aug 17): Cathie Wood, the superstar fund manager who has for months been paring holdings tied to Chinese technology giants, said a country that catapulted past the US in innovation seems to now be in a state of retreat. “I think that China-US saber rattling, which has intensified...
Public HealthCNBC

This map shows the latest Covid outbreak in mainland China

Parts of mainland China have reported a resurgence in daily Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks as the highly infectious delta variant spreads across the country. Locally transmitted cases reported in mainland China climbed to 878 so far this month — compared with 390 cases for the entire July, according to CNBC's tally of China's official daily data.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster a wobbly recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index. ** China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed...
yicaiglobal.com

China’s WM Motor Denies Involvement in Zotye Auto’s Restructuring

(Yicai Global) Aug. 16 -- WM Motor has denied speculation that the Chinese electric carmaker may invest in Zotye Auto, whose insolvency restructuring is set to begin in readiness for a backdoor listing. “This is fake news,” the Shanghai-based automaker told Yicai Global. “WM Motor has no interest in participating...

