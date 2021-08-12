Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street.

One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence.

So far, no arrests have been made.

