Philadelphia, PA

Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street.

One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Philadelphia, PA
