Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who has refused to leave his post despite being fired after the February coup, has alerted the world body to a "reported massacre" by the military junta. Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday saying 40 bodies had been found in Kani township in July in the Sagaing area of northwestern Myanmar. The junta has denied the massacre, while AFP has not been able to independently verify the reports due to mobile networks being cut in the remote region. The representative wrote that soldiers tortured and killed 16 men in a village in the township around July 9 and 10, after which 10,000 residents fled the area.