If they had any first game jitters at the American Legion World Series, the Beverly/Salem Post 331 squad certainly didn’t show it in their opener Thursday afternoon. Riding a strong five-inning pitching performance from Beverly’s Eric DiPiero and getting two hits, two runs scored and a pair of RBI from Salem native and third baseman Lee Pacheco, Beverly/Salem breezed to an 8-4 victory over Dubuque County, Iowa on Day 1 of the ALWS at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.