WAYNE CO. HAS FIRST COVID DEATH SINCE MAY, HIGHEST DAILY TOTAL SINCE JANUARY

(Wayne County, IN)--The Executive Director of the Wayne County Health Department now recommends that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. It’s not a mandate, but the suggestion comes as the number of Covid-19 cases explodes in Wayne County. Wayne County added 30 new cases just Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day total since Wayne County recorded 38 cases way back on January 27 when the vaccine was starting to become widely available. Reid Health had 16 Covid-19 patients in its containment areas Thursday morning. That’s the most patients Reid has had since March 1. For the first time since May 26, Wayne County has reported a Covid-19 death. According to the Wayne County Health Department Wednesday, a female in her 80’s died with Covid-19. She becomes the 202nd Wayne County resident to die with the virus. Of the county’s 202 deaths, all but six came before March 15. 112 of the 202 people have been over the age of 80. Every single county in Indiana moved to at least yellow on Indiana’s color-coded Covid-19 map Wednesday except for one – Randolph County. Randolph County is now the only one in the blue with a positivity rate of three percent. Wayne, Union, and Fayette County moved into the yellow Wednesday. Franklin and Henry County jumped into the orange, which is only one step below the highest advisory level of red.