Will There be a The Kissing Booth 4?

Therefore, here we review the crucial data to better know and understand the great career that the star has had in the entertainment industry. Despite the fact that her career has taken off more for “The Kissing Stand”, Joey King began to act from a very young age, at 3 years old, in theatrical productions with her sisters and was also in commercials for cereals. His debut was in an episodes of “Zack y Cody”. He got the role of Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus” and then had participations in “The spell”, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, “Crazy and stupid love”, Among other productions in which he shared roles with Anne Hathaway, Christian Bale, Mila Kunis, Marion Cotillar, Emma Stone, among others.