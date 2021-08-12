Back in the 90’s this afternoon with rain in the forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Isolated showers today will become more numerous by Friday afternoon. A partly sunny sky will be greeted with a few isolated downpours off and on throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low and middle 90’s today before falling into the low and middle 70’s overnight. Heat index values this afternoon will be greater than 100° at times. Patchy dense fog formation is possible overnight.