Covid-19 vaccine booster shots might be needed. Here's what to know.

By Dr. Kavita Patel
MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent conference call with medical experts from the country, a conversation around Covid-19 vaccine boosters reflected the incredible tension the topic holds. One infectious disease physician passionately implored many of us to put the brakes on the rush to authorize booster doses, even for immunocompromised patients, citing a lack of data and concerns about safety. Another respected vaccine researcher expressed the opposite viewpoint, saying that we are past the time for discussing booster shots and that we should have been giving third shots months ago.

