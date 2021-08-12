An old-style manufacturing boom will not revive the North
It is tempting to imagine that a new golden age of manufacturing would revitalise the UK’s Covid-19-hit economy and rebalance regional variations. And yes, coming out of the pandemic, there are exciting opportunities for British industry, both at home and abroad. By 2030, a fifth of the world’s profits are likely to be made in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, if challenges with global supply chains continue, some of the UK’s domestic suppliers may be able to take market share from imported goods.www.telegraph.co.uk
