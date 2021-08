Up and something confirms it. Has anyone seen the Trulicity ad during the Olympics? It has a girl, who I assume is an Olympic athlete, with her dad on there. It implies he has Type 2 diabetes and is on the medication and because of all he is doing and the fact he is smiling throughout the commercial he is doing very well. If you watch closely and read the fine print on the second set of very small words onscreen, you will read, "so and so had Type 2 diabetes. He is not on Trulicity."