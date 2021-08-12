Nature, Covid-19 and Species Fear

Faced with the crisis that humanity is experiencing, does politics make any sense? We have repeatedly pointed out that every political project will gradually become a policy for or against life. This sharp demarcation results from the deepening of the crisis of modern civilization, which is increasingly evident. All the ideological positions captured by political science will be aligned on one side or the other, depending on the extent to which exploitation is carried out by a rapacious minority against the work of both nature and humans. Doing politics for or against life is to be aware that what is at stake are two radically different ways of conceiving and acting in the world. Two contradictory human attitudes that become political practice.