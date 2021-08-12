Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cloud firm Talkdesk's valuation jumps to $10 billion after fresh funding

By Eva Mathews
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cloud services firm Talkdesk Inc said on Thursday it raised $230 million in fresh funding, pushing its valuation to more than $10 billion, at a time of greater demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) to support remote work.

The company also named Sydney Carey as its first chief financial officer, picking the former finance head of Sumo Logic (SUMO.O) who helped steer the cloud-based data analytics firm through its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

"Right now we're focused on executing our day-to-day. We don't have specific plans to execute an IPO," Carey told Reuters when asked about possible going-public plans, adding it could be an option "down the road."

Investors are doubling down on tech startups that offer cloud-based services as demand accelerated during the pandemic. Businesses and governments are signing up for a mix of cloud providers to forgo costly investments to run in-house infrastructure.

San Francisco–based Talkdesk now enters the "decacorn" club, a rapidly growing group of startups whose valuation exceeds $10 billion.

The company develops cloud-based software to help businesses manage call centers and other customer services and caters to companies such as IBM (IBM.N), South American e-commerce giant Mercadolibre (MELI.O) and online hotel booking portal Trivago.

Last month, Zoom Communications Inc (ZM.O) struck its largest deal to buy Talkdesk's competitor Five9 (FIVN.O) for about $15 billion. read more

The latest funding propped Talkdesk's valuation to more than three times its investment round in July last year, when it was valued at $3 billion.

Talkdesk, which has raised $498 million in total, plans to use the new capital to expand its international operations further.

The latest investment came from new investors Whale Rock Capital Management, TI Platform Management, Alpha Square Group and from existing investors Amity Ventures, Franklin Templeton and Top Tier Capital among others.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Public Cloud#Ipo#Cloud Services#Talkdesk Inc#Saas#Ibm#South American#Mercadolibre#Trivago#Zoom Communications Inc#Ti Platform Management#Alpha Square Group#Amity Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Seismic raises fresh funds at $3 bln valuation; acquires Lessonly

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Software maker Seismic said on Monday it has raised $170 million in fresh capital at a $3 billion valuation and will use part of the funds for the acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed online sales coaching platform. The funding nearly doubles the valuation of Seismic,...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Sales fintech Seismic pushes valuation to $3 billion

Sales and marketing software developer Seismic raised $170 million in fresh funding that pushes the fintech’s valuation to $3 billion, the company announced Monday. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s capital to $270 million raised to date, was announced alongside its acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed developer of online sales coaching. Seismic touts its services as an enterprise “sales enablement” platform that leverages artificial intelligence and personalized content to create more productive interactions between an adviser and their clients, said Bill Finnegan, managing director of financial services marketing at Seismic.
Businessfinextra.com

NAB, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

NAB, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco and NatWest Group have joined forces with Amazon Web Services to run a global open finance challenge, inviting fintechs, universities and other large organisations to prototype and develop new digital banking services. The banks have collaborated with Oolys, an API infrastructure platform for financial service providers,...
Stocksfinextra.com

Chime raises $750m at $25bn valuation

Chime has raised $750 million in a Series G funding round that values the American digital banking giant at $25 billion. Sequoia Capital Global Equities led the round, according to reports, with participation from SoftBank, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. Founded in 2013, Chime offers a fee-free,...
Businessfinextra.com

Argentina's Ualá hits $2.45bn valuation on funding round

Fintech outfit Ualá has raised $350 million at a $2.45 billion valuation in the largest private investment round ever for an Argentine company. The Series D was co-led by Chinese behemoth Tencent and the SoftBank Innovation Fund, with participation from Goldman Sachs, Soros Found Management, Ribbit, Greyhound and Monashees. Launched...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Overallotment Option

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXACU) ("Oxbridge Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consisted of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on August 12, 2021, under the symbol "OXACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary share and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OXAC" and "OXACW," respectively.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 274 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketspulse2.com

TaxBit: $130 Million Funding And $1.33 Billion Valuation

TaxBit announced recently it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. These are the details. TaxBit — a leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy — announced recently that it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. This round of funding was led by IVP and Insight Partners with additional participation including Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. In connection with the funding, Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP, has joined TaxBit’s Board of Directors.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activist Fund Starboard Helps Data Center Firm Cyxtera Close Its Valuation Gap Via SPAC Merger

Company: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Business: Cyxtera is a global leader in the data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. It provides data center, colocation, enterprise application cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and analytics solutions to government, enterprises, and service providers. It offers Cyxtera Portal, enabling customers to monitor, manage, and control their digital infrastructure from a single, dedicated platform; colocation services; data center services; Cyxtera Extensible Data Center platform, a platform that transforms IT infrastructure design, configuration, and deployment. The company also provides AppGate SDP, a network security platform to secure any application; and AppGate Insight, which provides cloud and network architects visibility into all of the network traffic. In addition, it offers threat analytics, safe browsing, and detect monitoring services.
MarketsCoinDesk

What’s Driving the Shift for Institutions Warming Up to Crypto? FalconX’s Valuation Quintuples to $3.75B After Latest Funding Round

"First Mover" examines the surge of institutional interests in crypto as record crypto and blockchain investments in 2021 have already exceeded last year's total, according to a KPMG report. FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda explains its business model and the latest funding round. Osprey Funds Founder & CEO Greg King shares his analysis on crypto markets, and former Utah legislator and Blue Castle Holdings President & CEO Aaron Tilton shares insights on the impact of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
SoftwarePosted by
Axios

Carta raises $500 million at $7.4 billion valuation

Carta, a San Francisco-based cap table management software company, raised $500 million in Series G funding at a $7.4 billion valuation led by Silver Lake. Why it matters: Carta says it used its own private stock exchange a few months ago to figure out its new valuation, then picked investors it felt would be the best fit.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion ahead of a potential stock market listing in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Fintech firm Chime raises $750 million, scores $25 billion valuation

Chime Financial, a banking app company, has raised $750 million in a new funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities. The round, which drew support from the likes of SoftBank, Tiger Global and General Atlantic, among others, values the company at $25 billion, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

San Francisco fintech firm plans Phoenix hiring after capital raise triples valuation

San Francisco-based fintech Upgrade plans hiring in Phoenix as it seeks to double its workforce of 750 over the next 12 months after raising $105 million in fresh capital. The new hires will be based in the company’s offices in downtown Phoenix, San Francisco and Montreal, while some may work remotely, CEO Renaud Laplanche told the Business Journals on Wednesday. Upgrade plans to embrace a hybrid workforce post-pandemic, with customer-facing employees working at one of the company’s offices.
Marketsaithority.com

Talkdesk Valuation Triples to More Than $10 Billion, Appoints First Chief Financial Officer

Series D funding and appointment of new chief financial officer ignite company’s next stage of growth in addressing the worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions. $230 million raised in recent funding pushes valuation beyond $10 billion, placing Talkdesk among the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS or enterprise software space. In total, Talkdesk has now raised $498 million.
Stocksaccountingtoday.com

Crypto software firm’s value tops $1.3B with new funding

TaxBit Inc., a maker of cryptocurrency tax and accounting software, raised fresh funding that pushed its valuation to more than $1.3 billion. The company raised $130 million in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners. Tiger Global Management, Paradigm and 9Yards were also among the investors, TaxBit said in a statement Thursday.
MarketsWebProNews

Reddit Hits $10 Billion Valuation

Reddit has secured another round of funding, bringing the social media company’s valuation to $10 billion. Reddit has been the darling of the social media industry, posting impressive growth, especially compared to its larger rivals. The company has been moving toward an IPO, hiring Drew Vollero as its first CFO in an effort reach that goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy