Massac County, IL

Unit 1 students, staff will begin year with masks

By TERRA TEMPLE news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETROPOLIS, Ill. — As students, teachers and staff return to classes in the Massac County Unit 1 District on Monday, they’ll once again be wearing masks. The school board on Tuesday during a special-called meeting approved in a 4-1 vote to revise its 2021-22 Return to School plan to reflect Gov. JB Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order requiring masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status and the provision of the covidSHIELD test to students at all levels. The remainder of the plan remains the same from its July 26 passing.

