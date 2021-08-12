Former AHS track standout a record-setter in college

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...