Former AHS track standout a record-setter in college

APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ashland Oredocker Aneesa Tucker holds the school record for the 800-meter run and was the WIAA D2 state champion as a senior in 2017. Tucker is now a heptathlete (100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run) at Bemidji State University where she is part of the program’s record-breaking 4x400-meter relay team. Now a senior, Tucker will compete for one more season as she prepares for a career as an educator in health and physical education. The Ashland Daily Press caught up with her to discuss track and her future.

