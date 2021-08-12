Cancel
The Tulane Living Well Clinic provides resources for a healthy lifestyle

By Jill Dorje
Cover picture for the articleIn August 2020, the Tulane Living Well Clinic opened a second location at University Square, 200 Broadway, Suite 108, offering the same services as the popular clinic located downtown in the School of Medicine’s Hutchinson Building. The clinics’ services include primary care, urgent care and a metabolic care program, which involves health coaching, cognitive behavioral therapy, dietary counseling and culinary medicine.

