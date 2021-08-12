Cancel
Dara Yu, The Girl With The Red Bow, Shares What 'MasterChef Junior' Was Really Like

By Anna Rahmanan
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may remember Dara Yu as the 12-year-old with a red bow who made it all the way to the finale during Season 1 of “MasterChef Junior” back in 2014 — but seven years later, the gastronomic wunderkind is much more than that. Following her stint on the Food Network, Yu dove into the art of cooking even more deeply, honing her craft by working alongside the likes of Dominique Ansel, attending the Culinary Institute of America and setting up a food-focused YouTube channel. “Going into the show, cooking was a hobby. Coming out of the show, I knew it was going to be my career,” Yu tells Anna Rahmanan in this Voices in Food story, in which she also discusses the importance of social media within the kitchen, her time on “MasterChef Junior” and more.

